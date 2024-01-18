From January 7-11, 2024, the cumulative value of real estate contracts recorded with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Justice reached approximately 55.41 million dinars, reports Al-Seyassah daily. The data from the Ministry’s Real Estate Registration and Authentication Department revealed that a total of 103 contracts were transacted during this period across the six governorates. Specifically, the week saw the registration of 82 contracts for private real estate, worth 33.77 million dinars.



Additionally, 21 investment property contracts were initialed, worth 21.63 million Kuwaiti dinars. Notably, there was no activity in the commercial, craft, or industrial real estate sectors, as well as the coastal strip, exhibitions, or warehouses during this timeframe. No agency contracts were registered in Kuwait during the mentioned week. In comparison, during the shorter period from January 2 to January 4, 2024 (3 days), the total value of real estate contracts registered with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Justice was approximately 31.12 million dinars.

