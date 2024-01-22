The government is keen on cooperating with judicial authority in line with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's directives and article 50 of the constitution, said His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah A-Salem Al-Sabah on Monday.

This affirmation came after His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad's meeting with President of the Supreme Judicial Council and the head of the Court of Cassation, Justice Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli.

His Highness the Prime Minister also expressed pride in the professionalism and competence of the judicial authority, which serve to protect the rights of individuals and state as stipulated by the constitution and law.

He affirmed that the judicial authority was an essential pillar to achieve justice in the land.

Minister of Justice, Minister of Awqaf (endowment) and Islamic Affairs Faisal Al-Ghareeb attended the meeting between the two top officials, held at the Supreme Judicial Council's headquarters.

Article 50 of the Constitution states that the system of government is based on the principle of separation of powers functioning in cooperation with each other in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

None of these powers may relinquish all or part of its competence specified in the constitution, the Article stipulates.

