Talks between Kuwait and the Philippines have led to an agreement on a clear working mechanism for the resumption of the recruitment of domestic workers from the Philippines, reports Al-Anba daily quoting a source privy to domestic labor affairs.

The source confirmed that the agreement puts an end to any suspension in the future, addresses all previous problems and activates the role of the shelter in a way that guarantees the rights of workers. The source added that the objective is to grant full protection for foreign workers without resorting to the embassies.

In a related development, domestic labor affairs expert Bassam Al-Shammari praised the flow of negotiations and meetings between the Kuwaiti and Philippine governments. He stressed the importance of convergence of views, hoping that the mechanisms for the recruitment of workers will be issued soon to avoid the recurrence of previous problems and for the agreement to be completed to pave way for the recruitment of workers soon – before the holy month of Ramadan.

He added: “This will enable the labor recruitment offices and companies to cover the domestic labor market’s need for workers. A majority of the citizens in Kuwait prefer skilled and trained Filipino workers. Stable labor supply means stable recruitment costs. We are hoping that the agreement with the Philippines could be a motivation for other labor exporting countries to take the same step – especially Nepal, Ethiopia and Indonesia among others.”

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

