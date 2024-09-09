Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Kuwait: KCCI expresses r...
DIPLOMACY

Kuwait: KCCI expresses readiness to strengthen economic relations with Malaysia

The statement highlighted Al-Hajj's emphasis on the Malaysian government's commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Kuwait

Staff Writer, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)
September 9, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
KUWAITMALAYSIADIPLOMACY
PHOTO
KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has affirmed on Sunday its readiness to provide all necessary services to strengthen economic relations with Malaysia.
The Chamber, in a statement, said that it aims to attract investment projects and establish successful partnerships between Kuwait and Malaysia.
This came during the visit of head of Selangor State governor Sulaiman Shah Al-Hajj's office and his delegation. The meeting was also attended by Malaysia's Ambassador to Kuwait, Alauddin Mohd Nor.
The statement highlighted Al-Hajj's emphasis on the Malaysian government's commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Kuwait, noting that Malaysia was working to enhance trade across various sectors and to forge strategic investment partnerships.
During their visit, the Malaysian delegation presented their activities in key sectors, such as oil and gas, real estate development, food security, and pharmaceuticals among others. (end) fh.dss
All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

DISCOVER MORE

INVESTMENT

Oman: Madayn sees 30% surge in investment requests

Oman: Madayn sees 30% surge in investment requests
Oman: Madayn sees 30% surge in investment requests
TRADE

Powering prosperity: 50 years of energy and trade alliance between Oman and South Korea

Powering prosperity: 50 years of energy and trade alliance between Oman and South Korea
Powering prosperity: 50 years of energy and trade alliance between Oman and South Korea
ECOMMERCE

E-commerce landscape in Oman

E-commerce landscape in Oman
E-commerce landscape in Oman
ECONOMY

UAE's GDP hits $117.16bln in Q1 2024

UAE's GDP hits $117.16bln in Q1 2024
UAE's GDP hits $117.16bln in Q1 2024
EDUCATION

Oman: Syllabus of this acamedic year to remain unchanged

Oman: Syllabus of this acamedic year to remain unchanged
Oman: Syllabus of this acamedic year to remain unchanged
SERVICES

Kuwait’s Emir accepts resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil

Kuwait’s Emir accepts resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil
Kuwait’s Emir accepts resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil
TECHNOLOGY

Saudi Tenaui opens Middle East’s largest digital commercial printing press

Saudi Tenaui opens Middle East’s largest digital commercial printing press
Saudi Tenaui opens Middle East’s largest digital commercial printing press
AID

Oman calls for global cooperation to boost Africa’s development

Oman calls for global cooperation to boost Africa’s development
Oman calls for global cooperation to boost Africa’s development

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Wealth fund ADQ to manage Abu Dhabi's toll gates, parking system

2.

Investcorp associate plans to sell stake in Saudi-listed BinDawood Holding: Report

3.

Saudi Arabia’s current account balance could shift to deficit on low oil prices - IMF

4.

UAE’s NMDC Energy to list on ADX from next week

5.

India’s WABAG secures $317mln mega desalination plant contract in Saudi Arabia

Find companies
RELATED ARTICLES
1

Kuwait, and Hungary discuss expanding business relations

2

Kuwait signs social, charitable, humanitarian MoUs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia

3

Kuwait, UAE eye boosting cooperative ties

4

India, Malaysia agree to cement ties after extensive talks

5

Kuwaiti, British FMs discuss bilateral issues

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FUNDS

Interview: After Jordan breakthrough, currency hedging fund TCX could tap Gulf SWFs to raise volumes

Interview: After Jordan breakthrough, currency hedging fund TCX could tap Gulf SWFs to raise volumes
Interview: After Jordan breakthrough, currency hedging fund TCX could tap Gulf SWFs to raise volumes

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: Lebanon’s economy signals deterioration as PMI falls in August

VIDEO: Lebanon’s economy signals deterioration as PMI falls in August
VIDEO: Lebanon’s economy signals deterioration as PMI falls in August

ZAWYA COVERAGE

IPO

Oman’s OQ Exploration and Production to proceed with IPO on Muscat Stock Exchange

Oman’s OQ Exploration and Production to proceed with IPO on Muscat Stock Exchange
Oman’s OQ Exploration and Production to proceed with IPO on Muscat Stock Exchange
IPO

Saudi’s First Avenue sets IPO price range for NOMU listing

INVESTMENT

Apollo Global founder Leon Black sets up family office at Abu Dhabi’s ADGM

SUKUK

Emirates REIT appoints former ADIB banker as CFO as sukuk deadline approaches

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE construction activities record 6.2% growth in Q1

2

Tadawul to suspend operating on Saudi National Day Holiday

3

Turkish firms face wave of closures amid economic reckoning

4

Lebanon judge orders arrest of ex-central bank chief: official

5

Air Canada preparing for shutdown as union talks near impasse

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds