KUWAIT-- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) obtained a new patent in the field of Nano-fluid technology on Monday from the US Patent and Trademark Office of the US Department of Commerce.

The institute said in a press statement on Monday that this invention works on developing a system capable of producing hydrogen gas and Nano-fluids using effervescent tablets, funded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS).

The project is titled (Dual Hydrogen and Suspension Production System Using Effervescent Tablets Containing Hydrogen Active Production Metallic Particles).

The research was a joint achievement between Dr. Nasser Al-Sayegh, a participating scientific researcher in the Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Program at KISR, and Dr. Husain Bahzad, professor of chemical engineering at the College of Technological Studies at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training.

Professor of mechanical engineering at the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University Dr. Nawaf Al-Juwayhel and a doctoral student on a scholarship from the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning Ali Al-Sayegh also participated in completing the project.

Dr. Nasser Al-Sayegh pointed out the possibility of supplying vehicles with electricity through the hydrogen gas produced by the effervescent tablets, in addition to increasing the efficiency of cooling the internal combustion engine by the Nano-fluids resulting from the chemical reaction.

He explained that this method of producing hydrogen is safer for hybrid vehicles than using hydrogen in its gaseous or liquid form in the event of traffic accidents, and it also requires much less storage space than that used to contain liquid or gaseous hydrogen.

