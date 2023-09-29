According to Miss magazine Kuwait is making every effort to meet the increasing demand for energy, saying the new peak of energy demand in Kuwait reached about 5% of the electricity production capacity, with demand expected to continue to rise, and no expected increases in energy before 2025, reports Al-Anba daily.

The daily said next summer may see a severe shortage, and the power outages in recent weeks may be signs of things that may happen in the future.

The magazine specialized in energy and oil affairs said that the demand for electricity in Kuwait reached its highest level ever on August 2 touching 16.94 gigawatts, according to official data, at a time when temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celsius.

This level of consumption represents a 5% increase over the highest level recorded last year of 16.18 gigawatts, which was also recorded in August. This number was also 140 megawatts higher than the expectations issued by the Ministry of Electricity and Water earlier this year, estimated at about 16.8 gigawatts.

The total power generation of 10.61 TWh for August was also a new record and 5% higher than the previous annual record set in August 2022 of 10.08 TWh.

