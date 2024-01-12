The Ministry of Foreign Affairs exppressed deep concern over the recent developments in the Red Sea and the attacks on positions in Yemen early Friday.

In a statemenet today, the ministry affirmed the need to safeguard security and stability in the area and protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

It also underlined the importance of immediately de-escalating tension to protect the maritime navigation that most countries depend on.

