The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed a deal worth KD 6.7 million (USD 21.7 million) with Finland's Vaisala company, to execute a project on surface observation system and airport meteorological system in Kuwait International Airport.

In a statement to KUNA on Thursday, DGCA's Acting Director-General Emad Al-Jalawi said the project aims to develop forecast surveillance around the airport's three runways to enhance flight safety.

On his part, DGCA's deputy director-general for planning and projects affairs Saad Al-Otaibi said the project will provide better visibility along the runways, while also presenting thorough information on wind speed and humidity rate.

In the same context, Vaisala's Vice President for Meteorology and Aviation, Weather and Environemnt Panu Partanen told KUNA that "this contract with DGCA for three runways at Kuwait International Airport is the largest single airport instrumentation contract for Vaisala ever.

"It includes the design, manufacturing, delivery, installation, maintenance, technical support and user training," he added.

The project is set to be launched in February 2024 and will be fully operational in 2025. (end) aam.ag

