During the tenth session of the ministerial meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum in Beijing, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya emphasized the constructive cooperation between Kuwait and China across various domains, reports Al-Jarida daily. Notably, the focus areas include sustainable development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, climate change mitigation, regional security, combating terrorism and extremism, and ensuring freedom of navigation, among others.

Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait, Zhang Jianwei, highlighted the significance of Kuwait as an important partner for China in the Gulf Cooperation Council region. Over the past five decades, bilateral relations between China and Kuwait have witnessed substantial development, characterized by mutual support on core issues and strategic partnership establishment in 2018. Jianwei noted that Kuwait was the first country in the region to sign cooperation agreements within the Belt and Road Initiative framework.

These agreements have yielded significant outcomes in energy, trade, infrastructure, culture, and other sectors. Noteworthy projects completed through this cooperation include the new headquarters building for the Central Bank of Kuwait, university city, oil refinery, residential area, and the Seventh Ring Road. Looking ahead, China is committed to working closely with Kuwait to implement joint projects and deepen cooperation in various fields such as renewable energy, investment, digital economy, and artificial intelligence. Jianwei expressed confidence that under the leadership of both countries’ leaders, bilateral relations will continue to flourish, contributing to regional development and prosperity. Regarding the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, this year marks its twentieth anniversary, with the recent ministerial conference in Beijing being of paramount importance.

Frameworks

President Xi Jinping proposed five cooperation frameworks to accelerate the establishment of a shared future community between China and Arab countries. Notably, President Xi reiterated China’s steadfast support for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital. In conclusion, Kuwait’s role in hosting the third Arab-Chinese Summit in 2030 underscores its commitment to enhancing Chinese-Arab cooperation. China remains dedicated to strengthening friendship, implementing agreements, and deepening practical cooperation with Arab countries, including Kuwait, for mutual benefit and global governance advancement.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

