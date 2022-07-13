The Numbeo website, which is one of the largest databases on the costs of living in the world, has ranked Kuwait as the cheapest Gulf country in the cost of living index for the first half of this year, and ranked it the ninth cheapest in the Arab world, reports Al-Rai daily. Numbeo publishes biyearly the cost of living index, which is a relative index that measures the prices of consumer goods in 137 countries around the world, including the costs of groceries, restaurants, transportation and utilities. However, it does not include accommodation expenses such as rent or mortgage.

Among the Arab countries, Lebanon was ranked as the most expensive, and 18th globally, followed by Qatar in second place and 30th globally, then the UAE 35th globally, Bahrain 40th, Saudi Arabia 44th, Palestine 45th, Oman 50th, Jordan 52nd, and then Kuwait in 56th place globally. Libya, Algeria, Tunisia, Syria and Egypt were ranked as the cheapest Arab countries to live in.

On the other hand, Kuwait is third highest in the Gulf and Arab countries in terms of rent increases, after Qatar and the UAE. Kuwait came higher than several European countries such as France, Germany, Sweden, Finland and Italy, as well as China. In terms of the purchasing power index, Kuwait came fourth among the Arab countries after the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. This indicator shows the relative purchasing power per individual in purchasing goods and services in a particular city for the average net salary in that city.

