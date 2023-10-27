The State of Kuwait called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for relevant international agencies to assume their responsibilities towards protecting civilians, in addition to the importance of allowing humanitarian aid in the Strip to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

This came in Kuwait's speech delivered Thursday by Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah, before an emergency meeting of the Arab Human Rights Committee to discuss the crimes of the Israeli occupation against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikha Jawaher said that Kuwait's request to hold a special session comes out of its belief in the importance of the Arab League's role in supporting the Palestinian cause.

"We meet today, 20 days after the horrific and brutal attacks launched with all barbarism by the occupying Israeli army on the Gaza Strip under the pretext of the right to self-defense," Sheikha Jawaher added.

Moreover, she described these violations as "war crimes", stressing that forced displacement, apartheid, and blocking access to humanitarian aid are a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

She also pointed out that all of this is happening in the face of a terrible silence from advocates of human rights.

Sheikha Jawaher reaffirmed the principled and firm position of Kuwait on the Palestinian issue, which has always been the fundamental and central cause.

