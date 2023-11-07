On Monday, the Kuwaiti Cabinet issued directives to the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) to initiate the necessary preparations for the construction of a residential city in the northern region. This decision was made during a routine weekly cabinet meeting held at Bayan Palace and chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The directive falls within the framework of Kuwaiti-Chinese agreements, particularly in the areas of building residential cities, electricity, and water. Additionally, the cabinet tasked the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy with taking the requisite measures for cooperation in the field of power and renewable energy.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed legislative priorities to be adopted during the second ordinary session of the 17th parliamentary term. The cabinet emphasized its commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination between the executive and legislative authorities, especially through laws aimed at improving the living standards of citizens, as per the wishes of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

As part of these efforts, Minister of Finance Fahad Al-Jarallah was tasked with promptly drafting a law to increase the minimum pensions for retirees in collaboration with the National Assembly’s specialized committees. He was also entrusted with providing a vision for improving the living conditions of employees in the public and private sectors.

The cabinet further instructed the finance minister to create an investment plan in collaboration with international companies operating in the fields of food, medicine, power, water, and housing.

The cabinet acknowledged a letter from National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun regarding a motion to grill Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Mohammad Al-Aiban. While recognizing the parliament’s right to question any minister, the cabinet expressed its confidence in the minister and hoped that the parliamentary procedure would align with the constitution and parliamentary regulations.

Lastly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, briefed the cabinet on the outcomes of his recent visit to Russia, which included discussions with Russian officials on regional and international issues, with a focus on the latest developments in Palestine.

The cabinet concluded by extending congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as the Saudi people, for winning the bid to host the World Cup in 2034, considering it a significant sports achievement for Arab and Muslim countries.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).