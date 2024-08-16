VIENNA-- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Austria and permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam and officials in Burgenland Energie discussed cooperation in the renewable energy field.

In a statement received by KUNA on Friday, Ambassador Al-Fassam said that renewable energy is key to Kuwait's long-life energy strategy, adding the discussions revolved around a partnership beneficial for both sides. During his visit to the company's headquarters, Al-Fassam noted that an integral part of the Kuwait Vision 2035 of creating and exploring different energy resources.

Al-Fassam learned of the company's recent environment-friendly technologies and methods of connecting solar and wind power, as well as means of reducing carbon emissions and achieving sustainable development.

Burgenland Energie AG operates as an energy service company that provides electricity, natural gas, and heat, as well as energy solutions for customers in Austria. (end) amq.tma.ag

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).