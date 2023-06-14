KUWAIT - An Amiri decree was issued on Tuesday to appoint His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assign him to form the new cabinet.

Following is the text of the decree: "After reviewing the provisions of the constitution; the Amiri Decree of November 15, 2021, delegating some of the Amir's constitutions powers to His Highness the Crown Prince; and the Amiri Decree of June 7, 2023, accepting the resignation of His Highness the Prime Minister "We have decided to: "Article I: Appoint His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assign him to nominate members of the new cabinet pending the issuance of a decree to endorse their positions.

"Article II: The Prime Minister has to implement our order and inform the National Assembly.

"The decree, which takes immediate effect upon issuance, has to published in the official gazette.

"The Crown Prince "Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah "Issued at Al-Seif Palace on June 13, 2023."

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).