His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace, an invitation directed to his Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, from the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani to attend the opening ceremony of Doha Expo 2023 (Green Desert, Better Environment).

Qatar's ambassador to Kuwait Ali Al-Mahmoud delivered the invitation to his Highness the Crown Prince.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak AlSabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and Director of His Highness the Amir's office Ahmad Al-Fahad, Director of His Highness the Crown Prince Office Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Essa.

