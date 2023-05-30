The Ministry of Interior stated that travelers are now exempted from taking fingerprints when leaving Kuwait, as long as the procedure is completed upon their return to Kuwait. This measure aims to facilitate the travel process for individuals.

According to a statement by the ministry, there are three centers in Al-Jahra, Ali Sabah Al-Salem, and the West Mishref region that operate 24/7, along with the Farwaniya Governorate Center, which operates from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, where individuals can have their fingerprints taken.

To complete the fingerprint procedures, the Ministry of Interior emphasized the need for citizens to schedule an appointment through the Matta platform, while visitors should make appointments via the ministry’s website.

