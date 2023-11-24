GAZA — The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Wednesday relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians who are reeling under the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip. This was in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, as part of the campaign to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.



This aid comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s support to Palestine in various humanitarian and relief sectors and embodies the great humanitarian role played by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, towards friendly countries faced by crises.



It is noteworthy that KSrelief has mobilized a convoy consisting more than 326 trucks carrying food, medicines and shelters, which will move to the Rafah border crossing and from there to the Gaza Strip as an extension of the Saudi relief convoys that entered the Strip during the past days. The transfer of Saudi relief aid will also continue via sea and air bridges.

