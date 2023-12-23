GAZA — King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent, distributed essential food supplies at a displaced persons camp in the heart of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.



This initiative is part of a broader campaign to provide relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza.



The aid efforts represent the continued historical support that Saudi Arabia has extended to Palestine in various humanitarian crises.



The latest initiative underscores the significant humanitarian role played by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. The center is committed to supporting friendly nations during times of crisis and hardship.

