The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency in Kuwait (KOTRA Kuwait) orchestrated a direct trade connection event between a Korean power equipment delegation and Kuwaiti entrepreneurs. Held at the Crowne Plaza Kuwait Hotel on September 11, 2023, this event symbolizes the enduring partnership between the two countries. Seven distinguished Korean companies, specializing in power equipment and supplies, actively participated in this trade delegation.

In collaboration with the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce, 30 Kuwaiti companies engaged in approximately 60 business meetings. The discussions spanned a wide array of topics, including water surge management, scaffolding, electric actuators, electrical cables & ducts, conductor materials, and environmental equipment. KOTRA emphasized Korea’s continuous investments in energy infrastructure and its recognition of Kuwait as a valuable partner in its pursuit of advanced power solutions.

The “Korea Power Equipment and Supplies Trade Delegation” offers a unique platform for Kuwaiti companies and government officials to engage with their Korean counterparts and explore cutting- edge technologies in the power sector. HE Chung Byung-ha, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, “We believe that this trade delegation will pave the way for a strong and mutually beneficial partnership between our two countries. Korea has a rich history of innovation in the power sector, and we are eager to share our expertise with our friend Kuwait.”

