Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, affirmed that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea has entered its final stages ahead of its entry into force by the end of 2025.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the UAE-Korea business roundtable, which began today in Abu Dhabi and focused on strengthening cooperation across sectors including defence, energy, food and technology, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said the agreement will enhance and diversify bilateral trade and economic relations through substantial tariff elimination or reduction, the removal of non-tariff barriers, and support for trade in goods and services while facilitating investment flows between the two countries.

He added that the UAE and the Republic of Korea share a unified vision for driving sustainable growth through trade, investment and economic diversification, noting that the agreement will elevate cooperation to new levels of partnership and economic integration.

He noted that the visit of Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea, to the UAE, carries a clear message reflecting the strategic importance Korea places on the UAE.

He said several memoranda of understanding and agreements have been signed between the UAE and the Republic of Korea in the sectors of food, cosmetics, finance, energy, investment in artificial intelligence within the peaceful nuclear energy sector, and petroleum, reflecting the diversity of investment opportunities available between both countries.

He added that the roundtable saw wide participation from the UAE private sector, with more than 25 companies representing several vital sectors taking part to explore prospects for future trade and investment cooperation between the two business communities.

The Minister of Foreign Trade said that non-oil trade between the UAE and Korea reached US$6.6 billion in 2024, growing by more than 11 percent, while trade amounted to US$3.1 billion during the first half of 2025, reflecting the strength and continued growth of economic relations between the two countries.