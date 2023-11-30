DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited the COP28 site at Expo City Dubai as the country prepares to host the global conference until 12 December.

His Highness toured the site and was briefed on the preparations of its facilities and services to receive delegations participating in the conference, which is expected to be attended by more than 160 heads of state and government officials, as well as 85,000 participants from around the world.

During the tour, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE's readiness to welcome guests and delegations, and to work closely with international partners to promote the global energy transition and reduce carbon emissions to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also emphasised that the UAE, by hosting the conference and bringing together political and business leaders, non-governmental organisations and global experts, is contributing to the policy-making process to advance progress towards sustainability goals and drive sustainable economic growth, supported by the country's vision as part of the UAE's Year of Sustainability.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President; Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority; Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul, Director-General of Dubai's State Security Department; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Angela Migally; along with a number of members of the COP28 Higher Committee.