Kenya announced green investments worth $4.3 billion for geothermal energy, green data centres, green hydrogen, and smart agriculture projects at the COP28 Summit in Dubai.

The projects were announced by Kenyan President William Ruto at the Africa Green Industrialisation event, organised by the Kenyan Government and COP28 Presidency, on Sunday.

UAE companies are involved in two projects representing nearly $1.8 billion in investments. UAE’s Masdar and Indonesia’s Pertamina are jointly investing up to $1 billion in a geothermal project with Phase 1 capacity of 300 megawatts (MW), Ruto disclosed. On the other hand, UAE's AMEA Power will develop a geothermal project with a Phase 1 capacity of 200MW at an investment of $800 million.

Other investments announced by Ruto included:

- $1.5 billion investment by Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) in a geothermal project to produce green ammonia.

- $110 million investment by Globeleq in a 35MW geothermal power project in Menengai area

- Smart agriculture project using carbon sequestering precision agriculture and broadacre cropping over an area of 15,000 acres by United Green and Kenya Development Corporation at an investment of $275 million.

- $600 million investment by Ecocloud Data Centre in Africa's largest green data centre. The green data centre, which will be fully powered by geothermal energy, will have a IT load capacity of 60MW.

