ABU DHABI - Najmedin Muhametaliuly, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, describing them as historic and strategic across various fields.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the leadership visions in both countries as the driving force behind the rapid growth of these ties.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of Kazakhstan's Independence Day, the ambassador stated that current relations between the leadership of Kazakhstan and the UAE reflect a strategic alignment in political and economic visions, with a strong emphasis on sustainable development, technology, and cooperation across diverse sectors.

In terms of security cooperation, he noted that there is strategic coordination on regional and international issues, particularly in counterterrorism and regional security.

The ambassador also emphasised the strong investment ties between the two nations, with the UAE being one of the largest investors in the Kazakh economy. The two countries have established distinguished cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, and transportation, further strengthened by Kazakhstan's recent economic and structural reforms.

He revealed that UAE investments in Kazakhstan exceed US$4 billion, reflecting the UAE's commitment to enhancing economic relations and expanding joint projects that contribute to sustainable development and cooperation in strategic sectors.

Additionally, the ambassador highlighted the remarkable growth in trade volume between the two countries, expressing aspirations to achieve a trade balance of US$1 billion, reflecting the growing relations between the two countries in various economic sectors.