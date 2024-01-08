Jordan's King Abdullah said on Monday that Israel had created a whole generation of orphans by a "brutal" war in Gaza where he said around over 30,000 people, mostly women and children, had been killed or were missing as a result of the conflict.

In remarks at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda, where the monarch spoke of "unspeakable crimes" during that African conflict, Abdullah said a lesson to be drawn was that Israel's "indiscriminate aggression" in Gaza would never guarantee its security. His remarks were carried on state media following a statement by the royal palace.

