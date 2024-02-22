AMMAN — A Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft carried out on Wednesday its 12th airdrop of urgent medical aid to the Jordanian military field hospital in war-torn Gaza.

A military source from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said that the airdrop to the field hospital in Gaza, dubbed Gaza/77, was carried out in cooperation with the UK with the aim of strengthening the hospital's capacity to provide essential healthcare services to people in Gaza.

The source affirmed that the hospital is continuing its operations despite the difficult conditions resulting from the ongoing war on the strip, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).