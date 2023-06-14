AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy in Jordan is currently working on developing a green hydrogen strategy to establish a sustainable future in which the Kingdom’s competitiveness and independence in the energy sector is ensured.

In a workshop titled “Discussing the Green Hydrogen Strategy in Jordan”, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh emphasised the country’s aspirations to transform Jordan into a competitive hub for green hydrogen production. The reliance on green hydrogen production will eventually enhance the Kingdom’s sustainability, inevitably helping Jordan achieve energy independence, he said.

“This strategic initiative holds immense potential for the country’s sustainable future, and positions Jordan as a frontrunner in the global green hydrogen market,” Director of Awraq Organisation for Environmental Development, Zeina Hamdan, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

Hamdan elaborated on the importance of time in capitalising on Jordan’s potential in the green hydrogen industry, explaining that rapid action is the key to a more sustainable future.

By embracing the National Hydrogen Strategy and implementing a comprehensive set of policies, incentives and infrastructure support, Jordan possesses all the necessary resources in order to become a competitive frontrunner in the industry, Hamdan said.

She also added that this visionary approach will not only strengthen Jordan’s environmental resilience, but also enhance its economic prospects through job creation, technological advancements and international collaborations.

The National Hydrogen Strategy aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework that encompasses the entire hydrogen value chain, ranging from production and supply to infrastructure development. This strategy will facilitate the local production of green hydrogen and attract investments that will enhance sustainable growth in the sector, Hamdan added.

The workshop aims to develop a green hydrogen strategy draft that will serve as the foundation for a framework detailing the use and production of green hydrogen in Jordan. In conjunction with the ministry’s efforts, the workshop represents the next phase in achieving the requirements of the Economic Modernisation Vision for 2023.

The workshop also constitutes a pivotal part of the ministry’s ongoing consultations with partners in the sector, ensuring that key aspects of the green hydrogen strategy draft and sector action plan are reviewed to determine the best strategic options in Jordan.

With the help of the Energy Sector Support Programme, the ministry is currently reviewing previous studies on the green hydrogen industry in Jordan, including sources of future demand, export opportunities, key customers and investment requirements.

During the workshop, partners were given the opportunity to ask questions and propose suggestions before outlining and developing the proposed action plan to enhance the Kingdom’s energy sector.

The workshop was attended by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Amani Al Azzam, the Assistant for Energy Affairs, Hassan Al Hiyari, representatives of the energy sector in Jordan, including Jordanian ministries and government agencies, business associations, financial institutions, donors and academic institutions.

