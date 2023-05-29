AMMAN — Jordan's total exports went up by 6.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, reaching JD2.118 billion compared with JD1.993 billion recorded in the same period of 2022, by the Department of Statistics (DoS) revealed on Sunday.

Monthly data issued by the DoS showed that the Kingdom's national exports increased by 8.8 per cent, totaling JD1.975 billion in the first three months of 2023, compared with JD1.815 billion during the same period of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The value of re-exports in the January-March period of 2023 dropped to JD144 million, a 19.1 per cent decrease from the JD178 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

The data indicated that imports amounted to JD4.514 billion in the first quarter of the current year, up 5.6 per cent from the JD4.276 billion registered in the same period of last year.

According to these figures, the foreign trade deficit rose by 4.9 per cent to reach JD2.395 billion compared with JD2.283 billion recorded in the same period of 2022.

On a monthly level, total exports, which include re-exports, stood at JD655.2 million in March of 2023, marking a decline of 15.6 per cent compared with the same month of last year.

Similarly, national exports dropped by 15.6 per cent to JD603.3 million this March, while re-exports went down by 14.8 per cent to a total of JD51.9 million.

Imports for March 2023 amounted to JD1.504 billion, constituting a 0.8 per cent decline.

The foreign trade deficit rose by 14.7 per cent to JD848.7 million in March 2023 compared to the figure recorded in the same month of last year, DoS added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).