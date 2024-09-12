AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, increased by 1.73 per cent in the first eight months of 2024, reaching 110.54 points compared with 108.67 points during the same period last year.

According to the monthly report from the Department of Statistics (DoS) released on Wednesday, the main groups contributing to the cumulative rise in the CPI by the end of August 2024, compared with the same period last year, included personal belongings, which rose by 9.7 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Other contributors to the increase were water and sewage by 7.34 per cent, unions by 5.86 per cent, vegetables, dry, and canned legumes by 4.72 per cent, and rent by 3.92 per cent.

The CPI for August increased to 111.17 points, compared with 109.13 points in the same month last year, recording a 1.87-per-cent rise.

The main contributors to the increase in the August 2024 CPI compared with August 2023 were personal belongings, up by 15.41 per cent, vegetables, dry, and canned legumes by 9.67 per cent, water and sewage by 7.34 per cent, unions by 5.86 per cent, and culture and entertainment by 5.07 per cent.

Groups that helped limit the increase are furniture, carpets, and linens, which dropped by 3.01 per cent, oils and fats by 2.07 per cent, clothing by 1.58 per cent, and housing maintenance services by 1.42 per cent.

The DoS report also noted that the August index rose by 0.15 per cent compared to July, reaching 111.17 points compared to 111.00 points.

