AMMAN — National exports to countries of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) grew by 9.4 per cent during the first nine months of 2025, reinforcing the region’s position as Jordan’s top trading partner, according to foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

Exports to GAFTA countries reached JD2.887 billion, up from JD2.638 billion in the same period of 2024, accounting for 41.3 per cent of the Kingdom’s total exports.

Imports from GAFTA countries also increased, rising by 6.6 per cent to JD3.987 billion compared with JD3.741 billion in the corresponding period last year. As a result, Jordan recorded a trade deficit of nearly JD1.1 billion with the region, similar to the JD1.103 billion deficit registered a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia remained the top destination for Jordanian exports, which totaled JD955 million, marking a 12.2 per cent increase. Exports to Syria surged 383.3 per cent to JD174 million, while exports to Iraq rose 2.9 per cent to JD679 million.

Jordan’s key exports to GAFTA countries include fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products such as fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, salts, skincare products, food preparations, furniture, textiles, clothing and paints.

Imports from the region consist mainly of crude oil and petroleum derivatives, jewelry, food products, plastic sheets and plates, titanium oxide, polyethylene, polystyrene, iron and steel products, among other items.

GAFTA, which includes 18 Arab states, aims to bolster economic integration and facilitate trade through the reduction of customs duties. The agreement has been in effect since January 2005.

