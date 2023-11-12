In a related context, the final communique of the joint Arab-Islamic summit called for an end to the murders committed by the occupation forces and the terrorism and crimes of settlers in Palestinian villages, cities and camps in the occupied West Bank, as well as all attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and all Islamic and Christian sanctities.

It stressed the need for Israel to implement its obligations as the occupying power and to stop all illegal Israeli measures that perpetuate the occupation, especially the construction and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of lands, and the displacement of Palestinians from their homes.

It also condemned the military operations launched by the occupation forces against Palestinian cities and camps, condemned settler terrorism and called on the international community to place their associations and organizations on international terrorism lists so that the Palestinian people can have all the rights enjoyed by the rest of the peoples of the world, including human rights and the right to security and self-determination, embodying the independence of their state on their land, and providing an international protection mechanism for them.

The communique condemned the Israeli attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and Israel's illegal measures that violate freedom of worship, and emphasized the necessity of respecting the legal and historical status in the holy sites, adding that the Al-Aqsa Mosque, with its entire area of 144 thousand square meters, is place of worship for Muslims only.

In addition, it condemned the acts and statements of extremist hatred and racism by ministers in the Israeli occupation government, including the threat of one of these ministers to use nuclear weapons against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, considering them a serious threat to international peace and security which requires support of the conference to establish a zone free of nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East held within the framework of the United Nations and its objectives to address this threat.

The summit deplored the killing of journalists, children and women, and the targeting of paramedics as well as the internationally banned white phosphorus bombs used by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

It affirmed that Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the only legitimate representative of Palestinian people, calling on all Palestinian factions and powers to unify under the umbrella of the PLO.

The summit tasked the OIC and the Arab League\'s general secretariats to establish two media monitoring units to document all crimes of the occupation authorities against the Palestinian people and digital media platforms that publish them and expose their illegal and inhuman practices.

The communique reaffirmed adherence to peace as a strategic option to end the Israeli occupation and resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict in accordance with international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and emphasized adherence to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative with all its elements and priorities, as it is the unified consensual Arab position and the basis of any efforts to revive peace in the Middle East, and that the prerequisite for peace with Israel and the establishment of normal relations with it is ending its occupation of all Palestinian and Arab lands, embodying the independence of the independent and fully sovereign State of Palestine along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and restoring the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, the right of return and compensation for Palestinian refugees and a just solution to their issue in accordance with United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. 194 of 1948. (QNA)

