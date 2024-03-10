AMMAN — In implementation of Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said it carried out on Saturday 10 joint airdrops of aid to the north of the Gaza Strip

JAF said the airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The operation involved the participation of two C130 aircrafts from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, four from the US, two from France and one aircraft from Belgium.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to provide families in the Gaza Strip with food, medical aid and humanitarian supplies, in a bid to alleviate the consequences of the conflict and make up for the acute scarcity of food and medication brought on by Israel's ongoing aggression on the coastal enclave, according to JAF statement.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport toward Egypt's El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

Also on Friday, JAF, in cooperation with other countries, carried out nine airdrops on the north of Gaza.

The JAF has conducted 35 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 36 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with 10 countries.

Later on Friday, a source said that the technical failure that caused the rapid fall of some aid boxes on Palestinians during the airdrops on Gaza was not by Jordanian aircraft, Petra reported.

The source stressed that the four Jordanian aircraft that participated in Friday’s airdrops had recorded no malfunction during the airdrops.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).