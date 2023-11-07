A Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip and another was wounded, the official Palestinian news agency reported Tuesday.

Mohammad Abu Hasira was the latest among dozens of journalists killed in the month-long conflict that began with Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel.

He "was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted his house located near the fishermen's port west of Gaza City," said the WAFA news agency, where he worked.

WAFA reported that Abu Hasira "and 42 members of his family, including his sons and brothers" were killed in the strike.

The Hamas-run news press service in the Gaza Strip said the bombardment that killed Abu Hasira took place overnight between Sunday and Monday, but that his body was only found in the rubble on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the official Palestinian TV station said one of its correspondents in the Gaza Strip was killed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Monday that at least 37 journalists and media employees (32 Palestinians, four Israelis, one Lebanese citizen) had been killed since the start of the war.

The war began when the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, launched a shock attack on southern Israel, killing over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel responded with an air and artillery assault that it says aims to destroy Hamas and return the more than 240 hostages held in Gaza.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza announced Tuesday that the Israeli bombardments have killed more than 10,300 people, most of them civilians.

In a separate incident, a journalist with Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television channel filed a police complaint against an Israeli journalist who she alleged had "intimidated" her.

Hana Mohamed said Israeli journalist Haim Etgar confronted her at a post office after allegedly impersonating a postal employee and "threatening" her.

"This is not the first time that this journalist has chased Arab journalists and intimidated them," she told AFP.

"When a journalist gives himself the authority to question another journalist like a policeman it legitimises racist attacks on anyone," Mohamed said.

Etgar posted on his Instagram account a video of him following Mohamed out of the post office to her car, asking about her take on the war, Mayadeen's coverage and accusing her of broadcasting "fake news," such as that the Israeli army is using chemical weapons.

"We tried to ask questions, as always politely and without physical contact," Etgar wrote, alleging that Mayadeen was affiliated with Hezbollah, the militant group in Lebanon.

"We didn't get answers."

There was no indication from police as to whether they were launching an investigation following the complaint.