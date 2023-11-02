JERUSALEM - Israel has asked foreign countries to send hospital ships to help treat wounded Palestinians who are allowed to leave the war-ravaged Gaza Strip to neighbouring Egypt, the Israeli ambassador to Germany said on Thursday.

France said last week it was sending a naval vessel, "Tonnere", to the eastern Mediterranean on what it described as a mission to support Gaza hospitals. Egypt this week began admitting limited numbers of wounded across its Gaza border.

In a Kan radio interview, Israel' ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, was asked whether Israel had asked France and other European countries to send hospital ships for receiving Gazan wounded at Al-Arish, an Egyptian port close to the Palestinian enclave.

He described the scenario posited in the question as correct, saying he had submitted such a request to Berlin.

"I don't know yet if it is happening," said Prosor, a former director-general of Israel's Foreign Ministry. "We asked for this. I suppose it is being discussed. There is a leaning, here in Europe, to help in humanitarian matters in any way possible."

An official who declined to be identified by name or nationality said the "Tonnere" has 70 hospital beds as well as two operating theatres.

Israel also asked Italy to send a hospital ship but has yet to hear back, the official added.

(Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Gareth Jones)