JERUSALEM: Israel's economy grew 3.1% in ​2025, official ⁠data showed on Monday, ‌rebounding from a 1% pace in 2024 and ​overcoming a second straight year of ​war in Gaza.

Growth last ​year was led by a 7.1% rise in investment ⁠and a 5.9% gain in exports, along with a small increase in consumer spending.

Israel's economy in 2025 ​outpaced ‌an OECD ⁠average of ⁠1.7% and 2% growth in the United ​States.

In the fourth ‌quarter, gross domestic product ⁠grew an annualised 4.0% from the prior quarter, powered by a 33% jump in exports following a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in October.

A Reuters poll of economists had ‌forecast an annualised 2.6% rate in the ⁠final three months of ​2025.

Third-quarter GDP was revised to an annualised rise of 12.7% from ​a ‌prior estimate of 11.1%. (Reporting ⁠by Steven Scheer; ​Editing by Alex Richardson)