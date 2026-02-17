PHOTO
JERUSALEM: Israel's economy grew 3.1% in 2025, official data showed on Monday, rebounding from a 1% pace in 2024 and overcoming a second straight year of war in Gaza.
Growth last year was led by a 7.1% rise in investment and a 5.9% gain in exports, along with a small increase in consumer spending.
Israel's economy in 2025 outpaced an OECD average of 1.7% and 2% growth in the United States.
In the fourth quarter, gross domestic product grew an annualised 4.0% from the prior quarter, powered by a 33% jump in exports following a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in October.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an annualised 2.6% rate in the final three months of 2025.
Third-quarter GDP was revised to an annualised rise of 12.7% from a prior estimate of 11.1%. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alex Richardson)