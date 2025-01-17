Oman - International Workplace Group, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with leading brands like HQ and Regus, is opening two new state-of-the-art flexible workspaces in Sohar City Centre and Qurum City Center in Oman.

These new workspaces address the increasing demand for flexible solutions and align with the growing hybrid work culture in the MENA region, the company said.

The latest locations in Oman builds on the company’s record-breaking performance, achieving its highest-ever revenue, cash flow, and earnings growth, alongside an impressive expansion with more than 900 locations added to its global network in 2024. The openings also support Oman’s 2040 Vision, which aims to prioritise economic diversification, fiscal sustainability, innovation, and the creation of a competitive economy that rests on talent transformation, equal opportunities, and a modern, flexible work environment that supports the country’s evolving workforce dynamics, it said.

By bringing high-quality office spaces to Oman, the global leader in hybrid working solutions is enabling local people to experience life in a ’15-minute’ city, where employees can work and socialise close to their homes, enhancing convenience and work-life balance, it said.

Opened in December 2024, the 704 sq m space at Sohar City Centre along with the upcoming 805 sq m space set to launch in April 2025 at Qurum City Centre will cater to established businesses and start-ups across industries. In addition, International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service will also help companies to customise their spaces, with the new Regus locations offering private offices, meeting rooms, co-working areas, and creative spaces.

As companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long term, it is predicted that 30 per cent of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspaces by 2030. With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while availing IWG’s unparalleled experience in the field, the company said.

