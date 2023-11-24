UAE - Majid Al Futtaim, the shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer, is opening five state-of-the-art Regus and Spaces locations across Oman, Egypt and the UAE, in tie-up with IWG, a leading hybrid work solutions provider.

The announcement of these new locations within Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls comes on the heels of IWG posting its highest-ever half-year revenue in its 34-year history, due to the rapid adoption of the hybrid working model.

The flexible workspaces will open in Mall of Egypt, City Centre Qurum, City Centre Sohar, City Centre Me’aisem and City Centre Deira. The spread of hybrid working has led to extraordinary growth in the number of IWG centres, with 612 new locations added globally between January and end of September 2023. IWG’s Middle East and Africa network will now operate 136 locations across the region.

Flexible workplace

Scheduled to open January 2024, Regus Qurum at City Centre Qurum in Muscat will provide 805-sq m flexible workplace, offering customers all the amenities they could need at their fingertips. This new Regus centre will deliver an inspiring space to focus, connect, and collaborate with colleagues, clients, and other like-minded businesses.

Situated 200 km north-west along the coastline from Muscat, Sohar is a great location to establish further footprint in Oman. The new Regus Sohar at City Centre Sohar, spanning 704-sq m, will be the first modern, flexible workspace to provide hybrid working solutions in area.

Egypt – in particular Cairo – is one of the fastest growing locations in the region. Scheduled to open in July 2024, Spaces Mall of Egypt, in the west of the capital, will span across 2,220-sq m and will transform working life in Cairo. The introduction of Spaces Mall of Egypt in the expanding MEA market will provide facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces, as IWG's 10th location in Egypt.

Two workspaces in Dubai

Situated in the most populous city in the UAE, two new hybrid workspaces are also set to launch in Dubai. Regus Me’aisem at City Centre Me’aisem, an 1,877-sq m cutting-edge new centre, is scheduled to open its doors in August of next year. Regus Deira at City Centre Deira, located in the heart of city, will be a 1,180-sq m workspace available to working community of the UAE in August 2024.

Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Asset Management, commented: “Our partnership with IWG enables us to seamlessly blend work and leisure for our valued customers. Together, we are crafting innovative and flexible environments that empower individuals and businesses to thrive in the heart of our vibrant shopping destinations.”

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim to bring these new flexible workspaces to The Middle East and Africa. Our cutting edge and professional workspaces foster creativity, collaboration, and productivity, supporting the growth and success of businesses across the region, who not only benefit from first-class on-site facilities but access to a global network of approaching 4,000 locations.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).