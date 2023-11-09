MUSCAT: Minister of Interior and Commander of Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani arrived in Muscat,the Sultanate of Oman, on Wednesday to participate in the 40th meeting of the Ministers of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Sheikh Khalifa and the accompanying delegation were welcomed by Minister of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman HE Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi.

