INNOVATION
Innovations in sustainable urban development in focus: Qatar

The innovations and trends in sustainable urban development were discussed at the Smart City Expo Doha 2023 yesterday

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 1, 2023
The innovations and trends in sustainable urban development were discussed at the Smart City Expo Doha 2023 yesterday. The session ‘Accelerating Towards a Sustainable Urban Future’ focused on the best practices to build sustainable cities while shedding light on the ways to reduce harmful impacts on lives.
Moderated by Dr Leslie A Pal, dean at College of Public Policy of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), the session featured Dursun Yıldırım Bayar, head of Smart Cities Department, Ankara; Kamal Zian, chief cybersecurity and privacy officer at Gulf North Representative Office, Huawei, Qatar' and Sebastien Turbot, director of content, communications and external affairs, Earthna.
The discussion covered crucial areas including public spaces, resource management, sustainable buildings, climate change adaptation, green areas, clean technologies, nature-based solutions and urban biodiversity.
A need to create sustainable cities by implementing green infrastructure and cutting-edge smart city solutions was noted. The session also examined the driving forces behind sustainability in urban areas, exploring innovative pathways for urban resilience while analysing the role of science, innovation, and data-driven approaches in fueling the transition toward a more sustainable urban future.
The panelists shared their ideas and solutions on how to create a better more sustainable future for cities while giving examples and practices within the entities they represented at Smart City Expo Doha 2023.
