KUWAIT-- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya stated on Sunday that India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait aims to complete the joint efforts for strengthening the historic bilateral relations.

In a statement to KUNA, Minister Al-Yahya highlighted that the visit provided an opportunity to exchange views on a wide range of issues of mutual interests, discussed food security and investment opportunities, and sharing expertise in various fields.

During his meeting with his Indian counterpart, Minister Al-Yahya discussed the issue of the United Nations Security Council reform, noting that Kuwait and India share similar concerns and perspectives on this matter.

Al-Yahya also emphasized that the visit helped finalize arrangements for the upcoming visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait.

Minister Al-Yahya described the Indian minister's visit, which included meetings with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as positive and successful and laid the groundwork for fruitful future cooperation.

