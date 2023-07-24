Muscat: The number of tourists coming to the Sultanate in the first five months of this year (January -May) was 1,548,630, an increase of 95.1 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

On Monday, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism introduced Oman as a destination in the Indian tourist market, and its potential to organize weddings, events, and exhibitions.

The promotions will be held in Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Mumbai between July 24 and 31.

In 2022, 355,459 Indian travelers visited the country, compared to 106,042 travelers in 2021, making India the second-largest tourist source market for the Sultanate.

Indians account for 12.2 percent of tourists coming to the country.

The 3-5-star hotels recorded an increase in their revenues of RO98, 431,000, an increase of 34.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022, while the number of guests was 801,014 guests, an increase of 27.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

