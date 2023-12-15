LONDON — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom David Cameron in London on Thursday.



During the meeting, Prince Faisal and Cameron discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. The foreign minister emphasized the importance of taking all necessary measures to reach a ceasefire as well as to ensure that the violence should not expand further so as to ensure the safety of civilians.



Prince Faisal stressed that the international community, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the United Kingdom, must assume their responsibilities towards intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He also underscored the need to ensure that relief corridors are secured to deliver urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, in addition to creating conditions for the return of stability and restoring the path to a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s access to their legitimate rights.



During the meeting, they also reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields.



Prince Faisal attended a luncheon banquet hosted by his UK counterpart in honor of him and his accompanying delegation. The meeting and the luncheon were also attended by Prince Khalid bin Bandar, Saudi ambassador of the UK, and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director general of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs

