The Israel-Hamas peace deal that halts two years of armed conflict in Gaza presents an opportunity for a lasting economic recovery in the region, the International Monetary Fund's deputy chief economist said on Tuesday.

Petya Koeva-Brooks said the IMF stands ready to cooperate with the international community on the recovery of Gaza and regional economies that have been deeply affected by the conflict, including Egypt and Jordan. She said Egypt's outlook had already been upgraded to 4.3% real GDP growth in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026 because of a recovery in tourism and a boost to the non-oil manufacturing sector.

These sectors have offset declines in Egypt's conflict-hit Suez Canal revenues, but she said Suez and mining activities were expected to recover in 2026.

(Reporting by David Lawder)