A new eKey system, featuring a mobile app with facial recognition and AI technology, is expected to launch in Bahrain by the end of 2024, it has emerged.

This follows the signing of a partnership between the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) and Beyon Connect, a subsidiary of Beyon Group, to launch a revamped eKey system, the government body said.

The partnership aims to integrate advanced features, technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) into the existing system. This will offer citizens and residents simpler, more secure, and private access to digital services, enhancing their overall digital experience.

The agreement, signed by iGA chief executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed and Beyon Digital chief executive Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, outlines the launch of a new single-sign-on system providing secure and seamless digital services and identity verification.

“This partnership aligns with government directives to enhance public-private co-operation and invest in technology to improve government processes and service quality,” said Mr Al Qaed.

He highlighted the agreement’s role in building a comprehensive digital society in Bahrain. He added that the enhanced system will strengthen security, user control over data sharing and transparency.

This will benefit government entities, citizens, and private sector companies.