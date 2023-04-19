The ICT Governance Committee held its 61st meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) chief executive Mohamed Ali Al Qaed.

The meeting, held virtually, discussed projects and purchase requests submitted by government entities with estimated cost of about BD2.6 million.

It was attended by Dr Zakareya Al Khaja, committee vice chairman and deputy CE for eTransformation at iGA, Nawal Al Khater, Undersecretary for policies, strategies, and performance at the Education Ministry, Dr Khalid Ahmed Al Almutawah, deputy CE for operations and governance at iGA, Dr Ejlal Faisal Al Alawi, assistant undersecretary for public health, Abdulla Ahmed Dhaif, director of the financial systems development at the Finance and National Economy Ministry, Linda Janahi, executive director of corporate operations in EDB, and Ahmed Abdulnabi Alqayyim, director of services and information technology at the Office of the Prime Minister.