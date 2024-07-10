The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) embarked on a five-day visit to the UK aiming to attract investments in key sectors like financial services and manufacturing.

Led by Sustainable Development Minister and EDB chief executive Noor Al Khulaif, the delegation will hold high-level meetings and roundtable discussions with existing and potential investors. Public and private sector stakeholders from Bahrain will also participate, showcasing opportunities in the island nation.

“The UK is a key target market for the EDB,” Ms Al Khulaif said. “This visit allows us to highlight Bahrain’s advantages and vibrant investment opportunities. We aim to build partnerships that drive investment, fostering sustainable economic growth and job creation.”

The EDB plans two roundtable sessions, one with Sovereign Strategy and another with TheCityUK, to foster investor networks. Both sessions, held under Chatham House rules, will offer in-depth discussions with C-level executives on Bahrain’s business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, and ease of doing business.

On the sidelines, the EDB, in partnership with the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club, will host investors at the Newmarket July Festival to facilitate networking.

Bahrain and the UK boast more than 200 years of bilateral ties, reflected in non-oil trade exceeding $443 million in 2023. Major UK companies like Unilever, Deloitte, and HSBC already have a presence in Bahrain, with PwC Middle East recently establishing a regional service centre, committing to hiring 250 Bahrainis.

