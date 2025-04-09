Bahrain-based social commerce app Sellou has raised an undisclosed seed funding round at a $3 million valuation, the company said.

Founded by Salman Al Khalifa, Sellou focuses on video-powered selling in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

The app allows users to create and share short video storefronts to buy and sell various products, from artisanal goods to everyday items.

The investment will be used to further develop Sellou’s platform, expand its reach within the Mena region, and strengthen its position as a leading video-based marketplace.