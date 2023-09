Houthi and Omani envoys are planning to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to try to negotiate a permanent ceasefire with Saudi officials to end the war in Yemen, two people involved in the talks said.

Houthi officials will travel to Riyadh with the Omani mediators, who landed in Sanaa on Thursday, before heading to the kingdom, the sources said.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)