Drivers have been advised not to use a road in Sharjah except in cases of severe necessity.

The emirate's Road and Transport Authority has warned motorists to use the road in the Daftah area towards Khorfakkan with extreme caution.

Some rocks in the area are being removed after wadis in the area flooded due to heavy rain, the authority warned.

The NCEMA on Wednesday said the authorities concerned are responding to emergencies resulting from the "torrential rains and floods in several regions in the country."

