His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to the UAE President, who he said “fulfilled his promise, served his nation and loved his people".

Taking to social media, he wrote: “He left his people contented and gratified. May Allah rest his soul in peace and grant us the patience.”

Sheikh Mohammed condoled with the people of the UAE, as well as the rest of the world over the demise of the UAE's leader.

UAE, Arab and world leaders took to social media to pay condolences to the leaders and people of the UAE. Sheikh Khalifa passed away today, May 13, at the age of 73.

He leaves behind a legacy of achievements for the nation and the entire Arab region.