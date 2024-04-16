The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Monday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining more than 77 points on strong buying interests, especially in the transport and

telecom sectors.



The Gulf institutions were seen net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.78% to 9,921.37 points, although it touched an intraday high of 9,943 points.



The Arab individuals’ increased net buying had its influence in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 8.4%.



More than 78% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR4.19bn or 0.73% to QR575.42bn on account of large and midcap segments.



The foreign retail investors turned net buyers in the main market, which saw as many as 3,880 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.02mn trade across two deals.



The domestic institutions’ weakened net selling had its say in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Islamic stocks were seen gaining faster than the other indices in the market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Total Return Index grew 0.78%, the All Share Index by 0.68% and the All Islamic Index by 1.01% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The transport sector index shot up 3.31%, telecom (1.15%), real estate (0.88%), industrials (0.77%), consumer goods and services (0.39%) and banks and financial services (0.33%); while insurance declined 0.93%.



Main gainers in the main bourse included Qamco, Gulf Warehousing, Widam Food, Nakilat, Medicare Group, Lesha Bank, Masraf Al Rayan, Dlala, Inma Holding, Meeza, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Al Khaleej Takaful, Ooredoo and Milaha. In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Qatar Insurance, QLM, Commercial Bank, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Ahlibank Qatar and Industries Qatar were among the losers in the main market.



The Gulf institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR28.15mn compared with net sellers of QR7.01mn on April 14.



The Arab individual investors’ net buying increased marginally to QR5.37mn against QR5.11mn the previous day.



The foreign retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR3.3mn compared with net sellers of QR6.91mn on Sunday.



The domestic institutions’ net profit booking weakened noticeably to QR5.5mn against QR13.21mn on April 14.



The Gulf individuals’ net selling shrank perceptibly to QR0.58mn compared to QR0.74mn the previous day.



However, the foreign institutions’ net selling strengthened significantly to QR17.25mn against QR6.98mn on Sunday.



The Qatari individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR13.69mn compared with net sellers of QR29.74mn on April 14.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the second straight session.



Trade volumes in the main market soared 85% to 214.63mn shares, value by 101% to QR652.65mn and deals by 82% to 21,168.



The venture market saw 14% contraction in trade volumes at 0.24mn equities, 33% in value to QR0.36mn and 13% in transactions to 36.

